God Has Gained the Nightingale of India: Asha Bhosle's Grand Daughter Zanai Pens Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6 leaving an entire nation weeping behind her. Condolences have been pouring in from all sections of society. Her family members, too, remembered her with a heavy heart. Earlier, her sister and singer Asha Bhosle had shared a heartwarming throwback picture with her ‘didi.’ Now, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle paid her tribute to the late singer.

She shared an unseen photo from her childhood days with the ‘Nightingale of India’ and wrote, “Humko mili hai aaj yeh ghadiyaan bahut naseeb se, thank you for the music, thank you for the love, hope I can make you proud 🙏🏼❤️ too much lost but god has gained the nightingale of india. Nothing can make me prouder to be part of you and love you forever ✨."

The Queen of Melody breathed her last on February 6, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted to the ICU ward after testing positive for coronavirus.

With a career spanning over seven decades, she has lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. She is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers and has collaborated with several noted singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, RN Chitalkar, Manna Dey and Mahendra Kapoor, RD Burman, and Anu Malik. She has also sung with AR Rahman, Jatin–Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen, Aadesh Shrivastava, Kumar Sanu, SP Balahsubramanyam, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vinod Rathod, Sonu Nigam and Gurdas Maan.

Such has been her range that her heroines include later actors Madhubala and Nargis to Hema Malini and Preity Zinta.

Her last rites were performed at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday evening and her body was laid to rest with full state honours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.