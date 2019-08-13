Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Reacts to People Obsessing Over Nick Jonas' Dad Bod, Says 'God Help Us'

Last month during Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration, a shirtless picture of Nick Jonas went viral on social media and fans couldn't stop talking about it.

August 13, 2019
Priyanka Chopra Reacts to People Obsessing Over Nick Jonas' Dad Bod, Says 'God Help Us'
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration in Miami last month caught much attention on social media. Her pictures from the vacation got viral and fans couldn't stop talking about them. One of those pictures had her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas snapped shirtless in a pair of white swim trunks on the yacht.

While some fans couldn't stop gushing over Nick's 'dad bod', some trolled him for the same. Now, reacting to it, Priyanka opened up about the Internet's fascination with Nick's picture. The actress said that she and her husband are not affected of others' opinions. "I’m really not someone who concerns myself with people’s opinions. I’m kind of like the ‘live your life your way’ kind of girl and I think so is he. And if people can find something to say about Nick’s body, God help us," ET Online quoted the actress as saying.

The actress also said that due to their respective work schedules they are forced to stay away from each other, but as a rule, they make sure that they "don't go beyond, like, a week and a half of not seeing each other".

She also revealed that Nick finds her most beautiful when she wakes up in the morning. "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up." She adds, "I'm, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just, it's amazing and super sweet.".

"That's what you want your husband to do. But it's also, like, a little awkward. OK. He's like, 'Let me stare at you, you aren't even conscious yet.' Like, literally, I'm not even, I'm not joking. It's really wonderful," she added.

View this post on Instagram

My 💓

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka was in news for her appearance at the Beautycon event in LA, because of a woman who yelled at her from the audience and called her a 'hypocrite' for supporting the Indian government's decision to bomb Balakot. The woman also accused Priyanka of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan." However, the actress showed composure in the situation and answered decently.

