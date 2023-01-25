Actress Aishwarya Rajesh has cemented a special position in the cine world with films like Kanna, Thittam Irandu, Vada Chennai, and Jamuna Driver. From her stellar acting prowess to being unafraid to speak her mind, Aishwarya has always impressed the masses for just being herself and wearing her heart on her sleeve. Recently, the 33-year-old actress is geared up for the release of her next cinematic venture - The Great Indian Kitchen which speaks volumes about how women are always told what to do and are expected to behave after marriage.

During a press conference about the film, Aishwarya once again hit the headlines for making a bold statement about menstruating women being prohibited from entering Kerala’s famous Sabarimala Temple. She said, “God is for everyone. There is no difference between men and women in the eyes of God.”

Aishwarya opined that God does not discriminate between people who can enter the temple premises and those who cannot. It’s just the laws created by humans. Drawing the example of Sabarimala, the Boomika actress added that not only at the Sabarimala temple, but no God in any temple also can get upset over a certain section of devotees entering the sacred place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rajesh (@aishwaryarajessh)

The South actress further stated that God has not created laws on what one should eat, and whether a devotee is pure or not. To conclude, Aishwarya expressed that God can never prohibit menstruating women from entering any temple premises. These man-made restrictions have nothing to do with God, that’s what she believes.

Speaking of Aishwarya’s upcoming Tamil film The Great Indian Kitchen, the drama flick is a remake of a Malayalam-language movie of the same name. Helmed by R Kanan, the yet-to-be-released film is produced collaboratively by Neel and Duruguram Choudhary, under the banners of RDC Media. Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran are roped in as the two leads. The Great Indian Kitchen is slated to hit the theatres sometime this year.

