'God Knows Who Belongs In Your Life': Bhojpuri Actor Kajal Raghwani's Latest Post

Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with action hero Pradeep Pandey. The moment she posts anything on social media, netizens immediately ask her about the affair. Meanwhile, Kajal shared another picture on Instagram recently and wrote, “God knows who belongs in your life and who does not trust and let go. Whoever is meant to be there will still be there”. She captioned the post with “Good morning. Have a good day my love”. In the photo, Kajal is seen in a red T-shirt with simple makeup and open hair.

Soon after the picture was posted, people started commenting. One of the users wrote, “Wonderful Picture”, while another said, “For who have you written this thing, please clarify”. Her post is going viral.

Kajal is quite active on social media. She has 2.9 million followers on her Instagram. She loves to share photos and videos to stay connected with her fans. A few days ago, she uploaded a selfie in which she was wearing a yellow salwar suit. She had open hair and minimal makeup. Along with the post, she wrote, “Good morning. If someone trusts you blindly don’t prove them blind”. The post received 20,968 likes.

Kajal made her acting debut in the year 2011 with the Bhojpuri film Sugna. Later, she worked in many other popular films like Patna Se Pakistan, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, and Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga.

She also received the Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA) held in Dubai.

She was last seen in the Bhojpuri drama Litti Chokha, which was directed by Parag Patil in 2021. The film was produced by Pradeep K. Sharma under the banner of Baba Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. with co-production by Anita Sharma and Padam Singh.

