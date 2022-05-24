Godavari, Screened at Cannes, a Tribute To Late Nishikant Kamat: Jitendra Joshi

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had picked six Indian films for screening at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. One of the six spots was bagged by the Marathi film Godavari, directed by Nikhil Mahajan, featuring Jitendra Joshi in the lead. Jitendra, who hails from Pune, called his journey from Nana Peth to Cannes “memorable.”

In recent years, the actor has won accolades for his raw and spot on acting in Ventilator, Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar, Sacred Games, and Cartel. However, in Godavari, Jitendra took his acting a notch higher and well, it paid off. While the film is said to be a milestone in his career, the actor told ETimes that for him, it is a tribute to the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

Jitendra and Nishikant met most unusually. “I was arguing with someone about how Dil Se is a very good film and he joined in the conversation,” Jitendra said, adding that the two had some common friends hence, they too came close and with time, the bond only grew stronger.

Talking about the late filmmaker, Jitendra said that “he was someone who loved cinema”, therefore, they used to watch a variety of films together.

The actor shared that when the news of his death surfaced, it hit him hard. “Soon, people started finding faults in his lifestyle and were saying how that’s what led to his death,” he said. The false accusations and talks about the reason behind his death frustrated Jitendra.

The actor shared that since his passing, he wanted to do something for his “Nishi sir”, which he discussed with Mahajan. After their discussion, the two concluded that the best way to honour a person who loved cinema was by creating a film, which will be a tribute to him.

“That’s how the journey of Godavari began. It’s a film that talks about a faithless person’s journey towards finding faith, in life, in people,” he said.

