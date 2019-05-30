Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Godfather Actor Carmine Caridi, Who Was Expelled from the Academy, Dies at 85

In 2004, Carmine Caridi became the first person to be expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

IANS

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Godfather Actor Carmine Caridi, Who Was Expelled from the Academy, Dies at 85
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Actor Carmine Caridi, best known for portraying Carmine Rosato in The Godfather: Part II, is dead. He was 85.

Caridi died on Tuesday after being in a coma at a hospital here, his representatives told variety.com.

"From Broadway, to film and television, Carmine spent over six decades entertaining audiences, and nothing made him happier. His talent, wit, warmth, and charm will be missed.

"Carmine passed peacefully, surrounded by friends and family at Cedars Sinai Hospital," the representatives said in a statement.

The actor's character in The Godfather: Part II played a key role in the territorial feud with Frank Pentangeli, played by Michael V. Gazzo.

The veteran actor also appeared in The Godfather: Part III as a different character, Albert Volpe, an investor in Michael Corleone's casinos who is killed in an attack at a hotel in Atlantic City.

He also starred in TV shows including Phyllis, Starsky and Hutch, Taxi, NYPD Blue as Detective Vince Gotelli and Fame as Angelo Martelli.

In 2004, Caridi became the first person to be expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He was ousted for circulating screeners of movies vying for Oscar attention, reported variety.com.

Caridi and Russell Sprague were also sued by Sony and Time Warner on civil charges of copyright infringement. Caridi was cleared of wrongdoing.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram