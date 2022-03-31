Godfather: Amitabh Bachchan Drops Picture with Pushpa's Rashmika Mandanna; Actress Says ‘Hum Jhukega Nahi’

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for his next film Goodbye. Big B will be soon seen sharing screen space with south star Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, the 79-year-old star shared a behind-the-shoot snap from the sets of Goodbye, in which we can clearly see the happiness of the Pushpa actress.

Taking to his Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of himself and Rashmika talking to the crew. We can see a huge smile on Rashmika’s face, from which it is evident that she is enjoying her time with the senior actor. Referring to Rashmika’s last blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan captioned the photo, “Pushpa..!!!"

Rashmika also didn’t shy away from replying in her style to the Sholay actor. She commented by using the famous dialogue from her film Pushpa: The Rise. She wrote, “Sir hum jhukega nahi," followed by various emoticons including a red heart icon.

Not just this, many fans also reacted to the photo with love and praise. One of the fans corrected Amitabh Bachchan by commenting, “Pushpa nhi sir, Srivalli." Another wrote, “She is lucky to work with you." Many users called Rashmika the “National Crush."

Rashmika also stole the moment and posted the same photo on her timeline with a heartfelt message for Big B: “Only and only gratitude smiles and love!"

Within a few minutes of the photo being shared on social media, fans filled the comments section with love and hearts.

Talking about Goodbye, the film went on floors last year. The film, which is being directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Apart from the two, the film also features Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang, Sahil Mehta, among others. The film is being bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

