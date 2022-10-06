GodFather Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan Set BO On Fire; Records Rs 38 Cr WW

GodFather Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi’s latest outing, GodFather, has recorded an impressive day 1 box office collection. The film, which also has a cameo by Salman Khan, has reportedly collected Rs 38 crore worldwide. The film has opened to good reviews with fans showering GodFather and Chiranjeevi with love.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the box office reception. “#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR

@KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days,” he said.

#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days 👍🏻💥#BlockbusterGodFather — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 6, 2022

“#GodFather breaks the North India film markets and rakes in 2.25 crores which makes it one of the top 5 pan India film openers of the year! World wide, #GodFather has earned 38 crs. The phenomenal mass appeal of @KChiruTweets garu and @BeingSalmanKhan has surely done wonders,” he tweeted.

The film received good reviews from fans. One of the fan reviews read,” “#GodFather 1st half Report: Good 1st Half @KChiruTweetsscreen Presence and swag@ActorSatyaDevand #Nayanthara Roles Are impressive@MusicThaman bgm is major highlight.”

Another movie lover tweeted, “Vintage MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi is back! Screens were with @KChiruTweets presence. He is damn good on screen @ActorSatyaDevis terrific, #Nayanthara is fantastic,@MusicThamanmind blowing BGM@jayam_mohanraja direction “BOSS IS BACK” #GodFather.”

Following the film’s release, Salman Khan took to Instagram and sent a congratulatory video message to his GodFather co-star Chiranjeevi. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor recorded a video message from his home to send best wishes to the South superstar.

Salman said, “My dear Chiru Garu, I love you and I heard that GodFather is doing really well. Congrats! god bless you.” “You know why Chiru Garu, because this country and its citizens are very powerful, Vande Mataram,” concluded Salman with a smile on his face.

