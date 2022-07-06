Godfather: Chiranjeevi Changes His Name For The Film

Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead. The remake stars megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. While the teaser and posters of the film have been released, there is one thing that has caught the attention of the cine-goers.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has changed the spelling of his name for the film Godfather as advised by a famous numerologist. The actor has added an extra E in his spelling and now, it reads Chiranjeeevi.

In Godfather, Chiranjeevi is sporting a salt and pepper look.

Godfather is helmed by Mohan Raja and funded by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in the film

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Salman Khan. Salman is stepping in the shoes of Prithviraj in the remake. For the unversed, Lucifer marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, who also had a supporting role in the film.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah, and Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. Godfather has music by popular composer Thaman and will release on Dussehra this year.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya. The film also had his son Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles. Despite a stellar cast and promotions, the film failed to create magic on the big screen and was declared a flop. Viewers had many expectations from the father-son duo; however, they were not up to the mark.

After Godfather, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. It is a Telugu remake of Vedalam. He also has Waltair Veeraiah directed by Bobby.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.