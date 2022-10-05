GodFather Early Reviews: Chiranjeevi's Swag Stuns Fans; Salman Khan Impresses With Stylish Cameo

\\\Chiranjeevi starrer much-anticipated film Godfather has finally been released in the theatres today. The movie buffs have lined up outside ticket counters to witness the primary show of the action entertainer. Not just that, they even shared their opinion on the Telugu remake of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer on Twitter. Several cinephiles have taken to Twitter and shared their reviews of the film and how they loved Chiranjeevi’s swag in the movie. Some even called the movie a blockbuster!

Telugu film producer Sreenivasa Kumar tweeted, “No mass dialogues No Dances But still Megastar @KChiruTweets mesmerized wth his swag His eyes speak a lot #GodFather is a festive feast for all audience @MusicThamanLove u for the best BGM@jayam_mohanrajafor portraying Megastar in a new avatar #Nayanthara @ActorSatyaDev.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Also we can call <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GODFATHER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#GODFATHER</a> <br>KCPD BLOCKBUSTER ❤️❤️❤️ <a href=”https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KChiruTweets</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@BeingSalmanKhan</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/MusicThaman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MusicThaman</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/ActorSatyaDev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@ActorSatyaDev</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/purijagan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@purijagan</a> <a href=”https://t.co/f0053bTlTZ”>pic.twitter.com/f0053bTlTZ</a></p>— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SKNonline/status/1577555359228887040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It's an eye feast to see two Megastars on screen in <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GodFather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#GodFather</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@BeingSalmanKhan</a> love is priceless about Megastar<br>His wonderful screen presence elevated the scenes to the core<br>Thank you <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sallubhai?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Sallubhai</a> ❤️<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlockbusterGodfather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BlockbusterGodfather</a><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GodFatherReview?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#GodFatherReview</a> <a href=”https://t.co/hwOzWFbhBs”>pic.twitter.com/hwOzWFbhBs</a></p>— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SKNonline/status/1577549058826473473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

A Twitter user shared a review of the movie from the movie theatre. “#GodFather 1st half Report: Good 1st Half @KChiruTweetsscreen Presence and swag@ActorSatyaDevand #Nayanthara Roles Are impressive@MusicThaman bgm is major highlight ,” read the review of the first half of the film.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GodFather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#GodFather</a> 1st half Report:<br>Good 1st Half<a href=”https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KChiruTweets</a> screen Presence and swag<a href=”https://twitter.com/ActorSatyaDev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@ActorSatyaDev</a> and <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nayanthara?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Nayanthara</a> Roles Are impressive <a href=”https://twitter.com/MusicThaman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MusicThaman</a> bgm is major highlight <a href=”https://t.co/S9ikvTuOHj”>pic.twitter.com/S9ikvTuOHj</a></p>— cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Cinee_Worldd/status/1577391691602034689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Another movie lover tweeted, “Vintage MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi is back! Screens were with @KChiruTweets presence. He is damn good on screen @ActorSatyaDevis terrific, #Nayanthara is fantastic,@MusicThamanmind blowing BGM@jayam_mohanraja direction “BOSS IS BACK” #GodFather.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Vintage MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi is back! Screens were with <a href=”https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KChiruTweets</a> presence. He is damn good on screen❤️ <a href=”https://twitter.com/ActorSatyaDev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@ActorSatyaDev</a> is terrific, <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nayanthara?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Nayanthara</a> is fantastic, <a href=”https://twitter.com/MusicThaman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MusicThaman</a> mind blowing BGM <a href=”https://twitter.com/jayam_mohanraja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@jayam_mohanraja</a> direction “BOSS IS BACK” <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GodFather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#GodFather</a></p>— Ravitej Rachuri (@ravitejrachuri) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ravitejrachuri/status/1577440901512794119?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

One of the movie critics called the movie a good political action thriller.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Godfather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Godfather</a> A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging. <br><br>Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One<br><br>Rating: 3/5</p>— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) <a href=”https://twitter.com/venkyreviews/status/1577435687585927168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Calling ‘Godfather’ a mass entertainer, a Twitter user hailed the Chiranjeevi starrer action-drama.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Godfather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Godfather</a> Review: 3.75/5 <br>Perfect and Pure Mass & Family Entatainer Chiranjeevi Swag is Next Level Sallu Bhai did his Roll Perfectly <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GodFatherReview?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#GodFatherReview</a> <a href=”https://t.co/mN5cV1BD6a”>pic.twitter.com/mN5cV1BD6a</a></p>— Rusthum (@JanasenaniPK) <a href=”https://twitter.com/JanasenaniPK/status/1577355473031819264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Check more reviews here:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Excellent First Half Stylish fightss and dialogues seetimar scenes ⚡ Chiru Sir and Thaman brilliance all the way <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Godfather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Godfather</a> <a href=”https://t.co/LzPJFOBHou”>pic.twitter.com/LzPJFOBHou</a></p>— (@Avanthika_1497) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Avanthika_1497/status/1577394064735244288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Godfather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Godfather</a> is a content driven film. Megastar tried a role that that’s doesn’t have his usual comedy and masala entertainment. But director designed film in such a way that the character elevates regularly. It’s a hit film. People come out of theatre with a positive feeling! <a href=”https://t.co/AAiUMnvye8″>pic.twitter.com/AAiUMnvye8</a></p>— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) <a href=”https://twitter.com/idlebrainjeevi/status/1577545434897473539?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A shoutout to the man <a href=”https://twitter.com/jayam_mohanraja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@jayam_mohanraja</a> for a terrific screenplay. He brought the megastar we missed all these days since his comeback<br>There is no class, no mass, only BOSS<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlockbusterGodfather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BlockbusterGodfather</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GodFather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#GodFather</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MegastarChiranjeevi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MegastarChiranjeevi</a> <a href=”https://t.co/BOEJ4HXU1W”>pic.twitter.com/BOEJ4HXU1W</a></p>— A True Film Lover (@thefilmybuddy) <a href=”https://twitter.com/thefilmybuddy/status/1577547790204690433?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/godfather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#godfather</a> <br>A brilliant 1st half following a very unhappy 2nd half‍♂️. This film is completely dependent on casting performance rather than story.All thought thaman failed In giving gud songs bgm elevated excellently.A mega fans festival after acharya's nightmare.<br>2.5/5 <a href=”https://t.co/IgnujDe5hu”>pic.twitter.com/IgnujDe5hu</a></p>— Movie Reviews (@vichuvish1) <a href=”https://twitter.com/vichuvish1/status/1577558320608870403?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

GodFather has been creating headlines since it was announced. But, one of the main reasons was that the movie stars both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan together for the first time. Along with this, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal.

The movie also features Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and Satyadev Kancharana in pivotal roles. The film will have a Dussehra release, and the makers expect a grand opening for the movie. The film is also very special for Salman fans as it marks the debut of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan in Telugu cinema. He will have an extended cameo in the film. The movie has been released in cinemas on October 5.

