Godfather: Makers to Unveil Film’s Teaser on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Birthday; Check Out The Poster

The much-talked-about film GodFather featuring Chiranjeevi is eagerly anticipated by fans from all over, and the poster that was released recently raised their excitement levels. Chiranjeevi looks fiercely serious in the poster and the black-and-white theme screams class. The actor is handsomely posed against the backdrop of city lights and his lightly furrowed eyebrows hint at a thrilling plot since the movie is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Check out the poster.

Check the poster here:

The official Instagram handle of the movie’s production house, Konidela Production Company released the poster and sparked off huge curiosity among people. The post was aptly captioned, “Make way for Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela. Mightier than ever. Fearsome than ever. #GodFather Teaser on August 21st” along with a crashing emoji. Salman Khan, Ram Charan, and Mohan Raja are some of the people tagged.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and remarked on the speciality of the date of the teaser launch of the film.

Taran wrote that the teaser will be launched on the birthday eve of the politician-turned-superstar, Chiranjeevi. The tweet received delighted comments from fans who said that they are positive the film will live up to their expectations and meet the high standards set by its predecessor Lucifer.

The film will have a Dussehra release, thus ensuring a grand opening for the film. The upcoming project is also special because it marks the debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Telugu cinema as part of an extended cameo. The film will tentatively release on the date of the festival of Dussehra, in October 2022.

Backed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film features Nayanthara and Satya Dev in lead roles beside Chiranjeevi, and Gangavva and Sunil in supporting roles.

