Godfather: Megastar Chiranjeevi's First Look Revealed, Leaves Ram Charan and Others Excited

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for it, the makers have now released the actor’s first look from the film. In the look poster, Chiranjeevi, for the first time can be seen sporting a salt and pepper look. He can be seen sitting in a chair with a style as he also gives a stern gaze in his formal attire. The actor further adds charm to his look with his black shades. Along with the poster, the makers have also announced that the film will be released during Dasara this year.

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan also shared the poster on his social media handle and wrote, “THE #GodFather has arrived!!” Actor Sai Dharam Tej also tweeted, “The BOSS is here to rule Forever 🔥💥 Goosebumps Written allover it. @KChiruTweets Pedda Mama You’re so terrific and Stunning 🔥 #Godfather.”

The BOSS is here to rule Forever 🔥💥

Goosebumps Written allover it.@KChiruTweets Pedda Mama You're so terrific and Stunning 🔥 #Godfather https://t.co/EGKpTzrtUV — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 4, 2022

Godfather is being mounted on a lavish scale. Mohan Raja is directing the movie, while RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing it, and Konidela Surekha is presenting it. The film also marks the coming together of two superstars – Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan for the first time. Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman Khan to the cast of Godfather. “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience,” he had written. The film also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in key roles. Puri Jagannadh will also be making a special appearance in the movie.

