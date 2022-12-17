Godfather to RRR, Know The Top Telugu Multi-Starrers of 2022

The Telugu film industry releases hundreds of films each year. Only a select few are shortlisted in the best category, despite so many of them receiving all the attention for their creation, acting, narrative depiction, etc. In 2022, it will be time to evaluate Tollywood’s performance and the year’s top films.

At the box office, this year’s offerings included a number of excellent films, and competition among directors was fierce. All genres left audiences quite impressed, but a few high-profile, big-budget films stole the show. The following films are the top Telugu films of 2022, as chosen by viewers from around the world, and are what we aim to give in this area.

It is well known that Jr. NTR and Ram Charan played the lead roles in SS Rajamouli’s next-period drama. Because both of the stars have devoted followers in Tollywood, the movie has already generated a lot of buzz.

Next on the list is Bhimla Naik, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Dagubati. Rana left a lasting impression in his own way as a villain, while Pawan played a police officer. On February 25, the movie opened in theatres.

F3, a multi-starrer starring Anil Ravipudi, kept viewers interested. In this film, Varun Tej and Venkatesh played heroes. Along with Puja Hegde, who makes an appearance in a special song, Tamannah and Mehreen were the female leads.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan shared the big screen for the first time in the film Acharya. However, this film fell flat with the audience and received mixed reviews.

Godfather was the next multi-starrer Chiranjeevi that released on October 5 on the occasion of Durga Puja. The film also starred Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and this was also a remake of the immensely popular Malayalam film Lucifer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here