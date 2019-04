Godzilla 2-King of the Monsters Trailer has Visually Stunning Creatures Preparing for War

Warner Bros. released the final trailer of Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters, a sequel to 2014 hit Godzilla, on YouTube and does it look visually stunning or what?The two-and-a-half minute trailer opens with a mellow background score as impressive giant and magnificent creatures fade from one to another. A group of scientists and government agents inform the audience that a total of 17 titans are slowly moving towards us, like a pack of hunters, and they only respond to the alpha of the group, which in this case is a three-headed dragon referred to as Ghidorah.The monster mayhem may only be averted by Godzilla, who makes a terrifying yet reassuring resurgence from a sea in Japan, as he spits out blue fire/laser into the sky to mark his dominating return to the world of monsters. As the human world faces the threat of extinction, the only possible way out of this impending doom is for us to fight with the 'king of monsters.'The final trailer sets the tone for a major showdown between warring beasts, where humans are a mere pushover and helpless witnesses. As one person rightfully claims, "This is Godzilla's world. We just live in it."See Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters trailer here:Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters stars Vera Farmiga and Mille Bobby Brown in lead roles and is slated for a May 31 release.Follow @News18Movies for more