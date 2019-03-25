LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Godzilla and Avengers: A Crossover Suggested by Filmmaker Michael Dougherty

There are thematic similarities between superhero franchise created by Marvel and monster Godzilla, in the sense that they both have saved mankind against destructive monsters.

News18.com

Updated:March 25, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Godzilla and Avengers: A Crossover Suggested by Filmmaker Michael Dougherty
Image: Marvel Studios/Twitter
Loading...
In an era where superheroes and alien/monster fantasies are touted as a sure shot blockbuster outing, filmmaker Michael Dougherty has desired a never-seen-before or spoken of crossover of two super hit franchises--Godzilla and Avengers. The director of upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, posted on his Twitter handle an issue of the Marvel Comics’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters in the late 1970s that shows Godzilla wreaking destruction in New York City as superheroes like Iron Man, Vision and Thor look on in bewilderment.

Michael captioned the post, "This movie would make the world a better place." In a talking bubble, Vision says, "Stay back, Avengers. Only Yellowjacket and the Wasp can stop Godzilla!”




There are thematic similarities between superhero franchise created by Marvel and monster Godzilla, in the sense that they both have saved mankind against destructive monsters (cue Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla film). Godzilla has also featured as an indestructible force in films, with a certain capability for kindness towards the human race.

Like the Avengers, Godzilla, created by Toho, is a hit and a long running franchise in Hollywood. The latest American adaptation of the monster film is third in line after a 1998 and 2014 production.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among others. The film is scheduled to hit theaters May 31. Another film titled Godzilla vs. Kong is also scheduled for a 2020 release.

