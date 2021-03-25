Godzilla vs Kong Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opener in India Post-COVID

Hollywood tentpole Godzilla Vs. Kong opened to unprecedented box-office numbers on its opening day in India. The film has become the biggest Hollywood opener post covid openings with box office earnings of Rs 6.40 crore.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” “The Little Drummer Girl”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Rebecca Hall (“Christine,” “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Joker,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Shun Oguri (“Weathering with You”), Eiza González (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”), with Kyle Chandler (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”) and Demián Bichir (“The Nun,” “The Hateful Eight”).

The film follows Kong and his protectors who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Some news to cheer you up… Despite midweek release [Wed]… Despite #Covid19 pandemic… #GodzillaVsKong embarks on an EXCELLENT START on Day 1… #South markets contribute major chunk… #Hindi markets ordinary… Wed ₹ 6.40 cr NETT [1770 screens]. #India biz. All versions. pic.twitter.com/0qG3BuGkaW— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2021

“The phenomenal response to Godzilla Vs Kong reinforces the belief that there is a tremendous affinity for cinema-going, cutting across gender, boundaries, and age-groups. We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and are looking forward to a long run for Godzilla vs Kong at the box office," says Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures.