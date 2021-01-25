Godzilla vs Kong Trailer: Legendary Titans Clash for Epic Showdown

The first official trailer of the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong is finally out. The massive face-off between the two legendary titans promises to be a feast for the eyes. Directed by Adam Wingard, the forthcoming epic adventure in the Legendary’s cinematic Monsterverse has the mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular showdown. The trailer for the Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown-starrer was released on Warner Bros’ YouTube channel. Viewers get the first glimpse of the ultimate showdown with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island’s successor, the film has Kong projected as the protective figure who has pledged to shield an orphaned human child, Jia, since it forged a unique and powerful bond with her. Godzilla is seen as the big bad guy who is determined to destroy the planet. Kong and his protectors join forces to outwit Godzilla’s strength as they undertake a perilous journey to reach the true home.

In the trailer, as Kong and Godzilla come face-to-face they exchange blows above the ocean. Godzilla with his undefinable strength fires back using his atomic heat beam when he is knocked by Kong into the water. The animosity between the monstrous icons instigated by unseen forces is explained and an important reason behind it is also made apparent for the viewers. The epic clash between them is just the start of a mystery which stays hidden deep within the core of the planet.

The movie also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. The film is bankrolled by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull, and BrianRogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno, and Kenji Okuhira. The release date was moved up fromMay 21 to March 26 after being modified multiple times due to the pandemic. Warner Bros. will release the films in theatres as well as on the streaming platform HBO Max.