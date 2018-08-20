Gold, Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham Films Continue Stellar Run

And the biz multiplies on Sun... Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have recorded strong figures over the *5-day extended weekend*... Combined biz is approx ₹ 125 cr nett [+/-]... Ironically, approx one-third biz [of ₹ 125 cr] was accumulated on #IndependenceDay alone. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

#Gold has an EXCELLENT *extended* opening weekend... Took a dip on Day 2, but gradually picked up from Day 3 to Day 5... All eyes on Mon-Thu biz... Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8.10 cr, Fri 10.10 cr, Sat 12.30 cr, Sun 15.55 cr. Total: ₹ 71.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

#SatyamevaJayate packs a STRONG *extended* opening weekend total... Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5... Weekdays biz is crucial... Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr, Fri 9.18 cr, Sat 9.03 cr, Sun 10.26 cr. Total: ₹ 56.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

After a sensational opening day collection, Independence Day releases Gold and Satyameva Jayate continue to register impressive numbers at the box office. While Akshay Kumar starrer took the box office by storm, opening with Rs 25.52 crore, John Abraham's film packed a punch, debuting with Rs 20.52 crore. Though both the films witnessed a considerable dip in the business on their second day, they picked up well at the box office during weekend.According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gold and Satyameva Jayate have combinedly made Rs 125 crore domestically in their first weekend.He tweeted, “And the biz multiplies on Sun... Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have recorded strong figures over the *5-day extended weekend*... Combined biz is approx 125 cr nett [+/-]... Ironically, approx one-third biz (of Rs 125 cr) was accumulated on #IndependenceDay alone."Gold collected Rs 12.30 crore and Rs 15.55 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, bringing its domestic total to Rs 71.30 crore in just four days.Satyameva Jayate also continued its impressive run at the box office by earning over Rs 56.91 crore in the first weekend.While Gold was released on 3,050 screens, Satyameva Jayate was released on 2,500 screens. Both the films have become Akshay and John's biggest openers ever, respectively.Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold revolves around the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.The film also marks Bollywood debut of popular TV star Mouni Roy, who plays Akshay's wife in the film. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.In Satyameva Jayate, John takes on the subject of police corruption that has spread its ugly seeds all over Mumbai.