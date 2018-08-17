Gold, Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 2 Early Trends: Both the Films See a Massive Dip

After a big holiday [#IndependenceDay] on Wed, it was the regular working day on Thu... #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate took a hit on Day 2, since biz, generally, witnesses a decline after a holiday... Growth in biz is most crucial at this stage [Fri to Sun]... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

The Independence Day week saw the release of two big Bollywood films: Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate. On August 15, both the films received a huge opening with a total tally of approximately Rs 45 crore.In fact, both the film have made it to the top 5 highest opener of 2018 list. While Akshay Kumar-starrer is on number 3 spot with Rs 25.52 crore, John Abraham’s film is on number 5 with Rs 20.52 crore. Needless to say, the strategy of releasing the films on Independence Day holiday turned out to be a successful move.However, according to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh’s latest tweet, both the films have reportedly witnessed a considerable dip in the business on their second day.Tweeting about the dip in Gold and Satyameva Jayate’s box office earnings, Adarsh said, “After a big holiday (#IndependenceDay) on Wednesday, it was the regular working day on Thursday… Gold and Satyameva Jayate took a hit on Day 2, since biz, generally, witnesses a decline after a holiday... Growth in biz is most crucial at this stage.” (sic)In another tweet, Adarsh revealed that the box office figures of Satyameva Jayate’s second day collection has declined to 61 per cent. He has, however, predicted that the day 3 business of the film will most likely to propel due to weekends.He wrote: “Satyameva Jayate saw a big dip on Day 2... Expected to show an upward trend today (Day 3)… Single screens/mass belt remains strong... Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 28.44 cr. India biz.” (sic)Meanwhile, a report in Box office India has claimed that Gold, too, is expected to witness 70% drop in its Thursday earnings and that it’s estimated box office figures will be approximately between Rs 7-10 crore.Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold revolves around the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.The film also marks Bollywood debut of popular TV star Mouni Roy, who plays Akshay's wife in the film. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.In Satyameva Jayate, John takes on the subject of police corruption that has spread its ugly seeds all over Mumbai. The film has also become the biggest opener for John. The record was previously held by his Race 2, which had collected Rs 15.1 crore.