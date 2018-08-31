GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Gold Becomes First Bollywood Film to Release in Saudi Arabia; See Akshay Kumar's Tweet

A historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in a still from Gold
Akshay Kumar starrer Gold will be the first Hindi film which will be releasing in Saudi Arabia, the National Award-winning actor says.

An "excited" Akshay tweeted on Thursday night: "The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, 'Gold' is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today!"




A historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film released on August 15.

(With IANS inputs)
