GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gold Box Office Collection Continues to Shine as Akshay Kumar-Starrer Rakes in 90 Crores in India

Gold revolves around the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gold Box Office Collection Continues to Shine as Akshay Kumar-Starrer Rakes in 90 Crores in India
Gold revolves around the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.
Loading...
Akshay Kumar has done it again. The actor, who has been giving back-to-back hits since 2015, has once again delivered an out and out entertainer with his latest offering Gold. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, has turned out to be a massive opener at the box office and also become Akshay's biggest Bollywood opener ever.

Gold revolves around the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.

Gold has also received decent response from the film critics. In his review for News18.com, Rohit Vats wrote, "This is an extension of what Akshay has been doing in films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Padman', but he has championed the art of mixing with other characters and being comfortable in his own skin." He gave the film four stars out of five.

The film also marks Bollywood debut of popular TV star Mouni Roy, who plays Akshay's wife in the film. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.

The film has since collected close to Rs 90 crores at the box office, with trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeting the latest figures. He also noted that the film's opening day, which was Independence Day, and eighth day, which was the occasion of Eid, helped boost ticket sales substatially.




Adarsh also said that the current weekend, Gold's second in theaters will also be very crucial for total collection figures.



Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...