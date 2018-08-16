English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gold Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Gets His Highest Opener Ever
Akshay Kumar has done it again. The actor, who has been giving back-to-back hits since 2015, has once again delivered an out and out entertainer with his latest offering Gold. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, has turned out to be a massive opener at the box office and also become Akshay's biggest Bollywood opener ever. The film has collected a whooping Rs 27 crore at the box office. The record was previously held by Akshay's Singh Is Bliing which earned Rs 20.67 crore on its first day.
Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the box office figures: "#Gold 's Day 1 All-India Nett is Rs 27 Cr.. Highest for @akshaykumar." (sic)
Gold revolves around the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.
Gold has also received decent response from the film critics. In his review for News18.com, Rohit Vats wrote, "This is an extension of what Akshay has been doing in films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Padman', but he has championed the art of mixing with other characters and being comfortable in his own skin." He gave the film four stars out of five.
The film also marks Bollywood debut of popular TV star Mouni Roy, who plays Akshay's wife in the film. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.
#Gold 's Day 1 All-India Nett is ₹ 27 Crs.. Highest for @akshaykumar— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 16, 2018
