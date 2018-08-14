English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gold: Can’t Lock Myself in a Room For a Month to Prepare For a Role, Says Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar says actors who talk about "the in-depth process of getting into the skin of the character, are lying."
Akshay Kumar in a still from Gold. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Excel Entertainment)
Askhay Kumar is all set for his big release of the year, Gold. The sports drama will hit the theatres on India’s 71st Independence Day, August 15.
Ahead of the release, the superstar talks about his attempts at versatility with each film, his spate of patriotic films and how he manages to star in multiple films each year.
He told PTI, “I hate getting tagged. I don’t like people telling me that ‘He does good action or he keeps doing patriotic stuff’. I feel suffocated when they try to put me in a corner, I feel like running away from it. I hate it. That’s why I’m doing films like Housefull 4, Hera Pheri 3, Kesari, Good News and a horror-comedy.”
Though his films have been consistently releasing on August 15 for several years now, he says he doesn’t “do patriotic films to prove a point.”
“I do it because the stories are so beautiful… I watched Gold for the second time last night and I was blown away. We knew that we were making a sports drama but we didn’t think it would turn out to be such a commercial film,” he added.
Discussing his process to prepare for a role and how he can seamlessly switch characters, he said, “Once the costume is off and the film is over, I move to the next. I am not one of those who lock themselves in a room for a month to prepare for a role. I can’t do that. People who talk about the in-depth process of getting into the skin of the character, I think they are lying. If the look is right, 70% of the job is done.”
Meanwhile, Akshay met hockey legend Balbir Singh on Monday. The actor praised Singh on Twitter, applauding his role in India’s historic gold win of 1948.
Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Singh in key roles.
(With agency inputs)
Met the living hockey legend Mr. @BalbirSenior who was part of the winning team that brought home the first prestigious Gold for India back in 1948 along with @sudhirchaudhary. Such an inspiration of a man with even more inspiring stories. pic.twitter.com/3O8rSFt97I— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 13, 2018
