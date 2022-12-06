Gold Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren Slams Critics Of His Film; Know What He Said

Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has strongly condemned those who have criticised his movie, Gold. On Monday, he voiced his disappointment in a lengthy essay — reacting to the critical responses he received about his film. The director has now deleted his post. In his message, he insisted that he welcomes criticism of his work, but was annoyed by some of the terms that have been used to characterise Gold.

The director urged his followers to read reviews of his movie Gold, which he claimed are full of jealousy, contempt and mockery. He sarcastically thanked the negative reviewers and asserted that the reviews contained unsolicited advice for him. Comparing filmmaking with tea-making, he wrote: “You can say the tea is bad with ease. How strong is it? Is the water level too high or not? Is the milk surplus excessive or not? Whether the milk has gone bad or not? Is there too much or not enough sugar?”

In his post, he further wrote that the individual who has to make tea in the future will benefit from all of this criticism. He said: “You can use words like lousy tea, awful tea, and disgusting tea to stroke your ego. No one is helped by this. This movie is not Neram 2 or Premam 2. This movie is titled Gold.”

He further shared: “This movie was not created by the crew and me with the intention of upsetting, enraging or wasting your time. Don’t mistrust me, please.’’

The footnote contained Alphonse’s snarkiest retort to his naysayers. He wrote, “NOTE: If I directed a movie like Gold for the first time, don’t say you could have done it that way or that way. If I had previously produced a movie like Gold, you would have been correct.’’

This was Alphonse’s first movie in seven years. Premam was his debut project in 2015, which quickly became a box-office hit.

Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, opened to mixed reviews last week.

