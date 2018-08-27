Gold: Have not Left TV, I am Just Busy With Films, Says Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, who has made her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti-directed sports drama Gold, says making a foray in Bollywood after carving a successful career in the television world was "like leaving home and entering a new territory"."My transition to big screen happened very organically, but yes I do feel a loss because it was like leaving your home and entering a new territory as it was my first film, and there were lot of personal struggles involved," Mouni told IANS.At the same time, she feels she belongs to the film world since a very long time. The Naagin fame actress said, "While doing TV show Naagin, I performed at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards. And I have done many award shows. So, I have many friends in the industry and knew almost everybody as I was a part of many reality shows. I have never felt that I am new to this industry. I have always felt welcomed and loved."In the recently released Gold, Mouni plays the role of Akshay Kumar's on-screen wife. On her work experience with Akshay, Mouni said that she felt "fortunate" and "blessed" to get an opportunity to work with the superstar. She said, "Akshay sir is a wonderful human being. While working with him, I have learnt so much. There are two things that I took from him and I will try my best to follow those teachings in my life throughout. Keep doing good and honest work, and to try to be a producer's actor so that you work according to norms and ethics."Despite playing the leading lady in Gold, a few people and critics have pointed out that Mouni's role had less screen time. On the same, Mouni said, "I think people liked me, and that's why they felt that my role is less in the film. I will consider it as a back-handed compliment. If people didn't like my role or didn't notice me, then they would not have been talking about it. I feel if you like something, then you want more of it. So, I see this thing as a compliment."The 32-year-old, who has had a successful TV career with her performances in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin and Kasturi, believes actors should not be restricted to only one particular medium. "With Gold, only my platform has changed. I am always open to TV shows, web series and films," she said.Asked if she will return to small screen, Mouni said, "I have not left TV. Right now, I am just busy with films. But if time permits, definitely I will do TV shows."Since her film is riding high at the box office, Mouni is elated. Did she feel any change in her life after the release of the film? Mouni said, "Life is pretty much the same. People who like me still like me, people who dislike me still dislike me. Nothing much has changed. But, I am completely enjoying the current phase of my career."As the actress is a trained Kathak dancer, she has a dream of portraying a classical dancer in a film. "I want to do all kinds of roles and genres. I want to become a versatile actor. But talking about any specific role, I would love to portray a classical dancer. Since childhood, playing the role of a classical dancer in a film has always been my dream."Mouni will be next seen in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which also stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) and Mikhil Musale's Made in China.