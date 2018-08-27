English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gold Set To Enter 100 Crore Club; Akshay Kumar-Starrer Will be Eighth Film to Do So in 2018
Gold revolves around the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in a still from Gold
Akshay Kumar has done it again. The actor, who has been giving back-to-back hits since 2015, has once again delivered an out and out entertainer with his latest offering Gold. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, has turned out to be a massive opener at the box office and also become Akshay's biggest Bollywood opener ever.
The film has collected over 99 crores at the Indian box-office in little less than a fortnight, having released in theatres nationwide on August 15, which was a Wednesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film colleted over Rs 89 crore during its prolonged first week (totaling 9 days), and over Rs 9 crore this last weekend, bringing the total to over 99 Crore.
This means Gold will easily cross the 100 crore mark, making it the eighth movie to do so this year. Other 2018 films in that enviable category include Padmaavat, Race 3, Raazi, and Sanju, among a few others.
Gold has also received decent response from the film critics. In his review for News18.com, Rohit Vats wrote, "This is an extension of what Akshay has been doing in films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Padman', but he has championed the art of mixing with other characters and being comfortable in his own skin." He gave the film four stars out of five.
The film also marks Bollywood debut of popular TV star Mouni Roy, who plays Akshay's wife in the film. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.
#Gold biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018
Week 1: ₹ 89.30 cr [prolonged Week 1; 9 days; released on Wed]
Weekend 2: ₹ 9.70 cr
Total: ₹ 99 cr
India biz.
HINDI FILMS that made it to the ₹ 100 cr Club in 2018...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018
1. #Padmaavat [Jan]
2. #SKTKS [Feb]
3. #Raid [March]
4. #Baaghi2 [March]
5. #Raazi [May]
6. #Race3 [June]
7. #Sanju [June]
8. #Gold [Aug]
India biz.
Note: ₹ 100 cr mark is no longer the yardstick for a film’s success.
