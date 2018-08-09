GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gold Song Bolte Parini is Akshay Kumar's Melodious Surprise For All Bengali Fans

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy surprised their Bengali fans with 'Bolte Parini', Bengali version of much loved song 'Naino Ne Baandhi' from their film 'Gold'.

Updated:August 9, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy are on their heels to promote their next release Gold on August 15, and they have used another weapon from their arsenal.

On Monday, Akshay landed in Kolkata to promote his film Gold and shared a picture with Mouni Roy while captioning it, "Nomoshkar Kolkata! In your city today on this beautiful morning with @imouniroy . Kemon acho? A special treat coming up for our Bengali fans, stay tuned :) #GoldPromotions".



His fans kept guessing and speculating about his special gift. As a treat for them, he released Bolte Parini, Bengali version of much loved song Naino Ne Baandhi from Gold. He took to Instagram to announce the same. He wrote, "When your eyes speak the language of love! #BolteParini, Naino Ne Baandhi Bengali version out now.”



Bolte Parini is sung and composed by Arko while Chandrani Ganguli has penned the lyrics.

Gold revolves the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Directed by Reema Kagti the film will hit the screens on 15 Aug, 2018.


Gold will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office which is releasing on the same day.

