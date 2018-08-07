English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gold Song Monobina: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy Impress With Their Moves in This Foot-tapping Number
Gold recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.
Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh in a still from Gold's new song Monobina
The makers of Gold on Monday released the new track from the film titled Monobina. The song, featuring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy along with Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal and Vineet Kumar, is a celebratory track. Sung by Yaseer Desai, Shashaa Tirupati, Monali Thakur and Farhad Bhiwandiwala, and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Monobina is an out and out foot-tapping number, wherein Akshay's Tapan Das can be seen wooing his wife, played by Mouni.
Both Akshay and Mouni can be seen in traditional Bengali avatars. The song sets a perfect backdrop number, with a fascinating hook step and interesting lyrics, arriving at a point where team India is all set to go and represent their country at the 1948 Olympics in London. The song has been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and written by VAYU.
Watch the full song here:
Gold revolves around the life of Tapan Das, played by Akshay. Tapan is as much in love with the sport as he is in with the nation. He dreams to win India its first Gold medal, post the country's independence from the British reign. As evident from the trailer, Akshay has another patriotism-driven project in his filmography. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold has been written and directed by Reema Kagti.
