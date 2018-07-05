GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track

Written and directed by Reema Kagti, 'Gold' recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
Image courtesy: Instagram/Mouni Roy
The queen of Indian television Mouni Roy is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold this Independence Day. On Thursday, the actor decided to treat fans with the first look of her song Naino Ne Baandhi that will depict Akshay and Mouni’s chemistry in the film.

The song, sung by Yasser Desai, will release on Friday. In the picture, shared by Mouni on her Instagram, the two seem inseparable as they look into each other's eyes. Mouni is a sight to behold in a Bengali sari. Take a look:

Nàino né bäändhį kãīsi dōōr vę .... #soon

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold has been written and directed by Reema Kagti and recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics. It also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.

Meanwhile, check out the character posters Akshay released on his Twitter:











Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery