Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
Written and directed by Reema Kagti, 'Gold' recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Mouni Roy
The queen of Indian television Mouni Roy is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold this Independence Day. On Thursday, the actor decided to treat fans with the first look of her song Naino Ne Baandhi that will depict Akshay and Mouni’s chemistry in the film.
The song, sung by Yasser Desai, will release on Friday. In the picture, shared by Mouni on her Instagram, the two seem inseparable as they look into each other's eyes. Mouni is a sight to behold in a Bengali sari. Take a look:
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold has been written and directed by Reema Kagti and recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics. It also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.
Meanwhile, check out the character posters Akshay released on his Twitter:
Meet Mrs. Monobina Das, my wife. @Roymouni @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/67zZkSBsCb— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018
A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat. @kapoorkkunal @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/1wXFZlJlhj— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018
A true leader and a great player. Meet Imtiaz. @ItsVineetSingh @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/gWytQyy0iJ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018
Iske sirf naam mein hi nahi, game mein bhi bohot Himmat hain! Meet Himmat Singh. @SunnyK0 @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9ZA3jZCNim— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018
