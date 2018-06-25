English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Film Puts Forth Golden Era of Indian Hockey
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold has been written and directed by Reema Kagti.
Image: Farhan Akhtar/Official Twitter Account
The trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold is out, and it is as gripping as we had expected. The film revolves around the life of Balbir Singh played by Akshay Kumar. Balbir, a dedicated hockey player, is as much in love with the sport as he is in with the nation. He dreams to win India its first Gold medal, post the country's independence from the British reign. As evident from the trailer, Akshay has another patriotism-driven hit to his filmography. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold has been written and directed by Reema Kagti. It marks the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy, and also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.
