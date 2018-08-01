GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gold Trivia: It Took More Than 2000 Actors to Recreate the 1940s Era for Akshay Kumar-Starrer

The film, directed by Reema Kagti, is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948.

News18.com

August 1, 2018
Akshay Kumar's upcoming sports drama Gold is set against the backdrop of the 1940s India. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948.

Apparently, more than 2000 actors were hired to recreate the 1940s era for the movie. The makers have used innumerable props to depict the vintage look. The costumes and makeup of the actors have been worked upon keenly in order to show the then lifestyle of the society. The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

Talking about the film, Akshay had earlier said that Gold is “not a hockey film, it is a sports film” and it shows how the whole country united and how the game became big.

