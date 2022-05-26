'Golden Blood', The World's Rarest, Found In Only 45 People Globally

For a layman, the knowledge of eight common blood groups is perhaps enough. However, not many of us are aware that there are more varieties of blood than known to us. And that’s not it. There’s a blood group, which has been found only in 45 people around the globe.

According to research, the human body needs five litres of blood to function properly. The blood group we are talking about today is quite rare. It is called golden blood. It is said that the cost of even a drop of this blood is more expensive than gold. The reason for this is its rarity. It is called the Rh null blood.

Blood types are considerably more complicated than we probably want them to be, but here’s a quick primer. Our bodies are loaded with red blood cells that transport oxygen. Antigens coat these cells like doughnut sprinkles. Antigens on your red blood cells resemble small name tags that inform your body what to do. These antigens inform the antibodies that they are here and the antibodies assure them that they are not going to be assaulted. Your white blood cells cling to these antigens to protect you against infection.

The two main antigens are A and B. A and B are dominant, while O is recessive. Then, in a different group, there’s the Rhesus D antigen, which gives us all the positive/negative stuff and it is called the Rh factor.

The Rh null blood is found in the bodies of the person whose Rh factor is null. In a human body, this Rh is generally either positive or negative. But for people with this rare group of blood, their Rh factor is neither positive nor negative. It can be offered to any person of any group. That is, if someone’s blood group is O, he can also be offered golden blood.

This blood group does come with its share of problems. People belonging to this group often complain of anemia and they are asked to consume more iron-rich food items. There is no antigen in their blood.

