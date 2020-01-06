Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Golden Globe Awards 2020: A List of the Final Winners for Film, TV

Here's a list of winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Associated Press

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Golden Globe Awards 2020: A List of the Final Winners for Film, TV
(L to R) Joaquin Phoenix, Olivia Colman and Tom Hanks won awards at Golden Globes 2020

The winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Best motion picture, drama: “1917”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”

Best foreign language film: “Parasite”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Best drama TV series: “Succession”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Fleabag”

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Best animated motion picture: “Missing Link”

Best original song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best director: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Best limited series or TV movie are: “Chernobyl”

Best original score: Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram