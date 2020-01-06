Golden Globe Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Calls Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston 'Good Friend'

Fans of the Hollywood's ex-couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got jitters in their stomach as both of them walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards 2020. The A-listers were nominated for best actress for The Morning show and best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood respectively.

According to a report, both of them were cautious about their appearance and kept a 20 min difference in their arrival.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor spoke about seeing her later in the evening. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. yeah." When asked that people wanted them to pose together for a picture, he brought the reference of her Friends re-union and said, "The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. ... That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

The duo were married for five years (2000-2005) after dating for two years. Considered a rare 'Hollywood success', the relationship was widely publicized in press and earned the couple a huge fan following. News of their separation broke many hearts.

During the award show, held at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Jennifer was seen having a good laugh at Brad's funny comment on his own love life. On the stage, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

The camera quickly panned to Aniston, 50, who was spotted laughing in the crowd.

Despite the divorce, he two maintain touch as friends. Brad had also attended her 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.

