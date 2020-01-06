Take the pledge to vote

Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Brad Pitt's Acceptance Speech is Unmissable

Brad Pitt took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the 77th Golden Globe Awards for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Updated:January 6, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Brad Pitt's Acceptance Speech is Unmissable
Brad Pitt took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the 77th Golden Globe Awards for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award at the 77th Golden Globes 2020 for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor's acceptance speech which started by him thanking Leonardo DiCaprio by making a Titanic joke made headlines for the fact that the actor's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was seen intently listening to it.

The actor, who has a special sense of humour and said, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

At this moment, the camera panned to Aniston who was seen chuckling at his joke, which made Twitter go on a frnzy.

At the Golden Globes red carpet, the actor was asked by ET about bumping into Aniston and he said, "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah." After being asked if there would be a photo of them together, he said, “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. … That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Brad Pitt was a part of Aniston's 50th birthday party, as well as her annual tree-trimming Christmas party.

