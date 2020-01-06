Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Pokes Fun at Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joe Pesci

Ricky Gervais is known for not sparing anyone. The English actor has been a common face when it comes to hosting the Golden Globes and returned to the event in 2020.

Looking back at 2019, Gervais made a reference to many highlights of the year. One of the biggest highlights as most cinema lovers would know was the cold feud between Martin Scorsese and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scorsese had stated that he could not watch Marvel films despite trying as they were not actual cinema and reminded him of theme parks. Following up on the comment in his opening ceremony Gervais said, "Martin Scorsese, the greatest living director, made the news for his controversial comments about the Marvel franchise. He said they’re not real cinema, and they remind him of theme parks. I agree. Although I don’t know what he’s doing hanging around at theme parks — he’s not big enough to go on the rides. He’s tiny."

Martin Scorsese was not alone. Gervais teased other numerous Bollywood celebrities as well including Leonardo DiCaprio. Teasing DiCaprio over his reputation for dating females much younger to him, Gervais stated, "Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere of the movie [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood], by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like 'come on man, you're nearly 50.'"

Towards the end of his opening monologue, Ricky Gervais asked the upcoming winners to accept their award and avoid making political statements or speeches on the stage. "So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up accept your little award, thank your agent, and your god and fuck off. It’s already three hours long."

Ricky Gervais also took a dig at Joe Pesci referring to him as Baby Yoda. He also pointed out how the Golden Globes could be cut short by just thanking Netflix alone as it streamed most of the nominated films and series.

Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012 and again in 2016 prior to his latest return to the role.

