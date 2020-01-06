Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe Misses Event Due To Australia Bushfires

Russell Crowe is an actor who never fails to impress audiences with his performances. The actor won a Golden Globe for his recent portrayal of the late Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News in the miniseries titled The Loudest Voice.

Despite winning the award in the Best Actor – Limited Series or Television Film category, Russell Crowe was a no show to the event due to the Australian bushfires raging all over the country. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon appeared on stage to present the award. Talking about Crowe's absence Aniston said, "Russell Crowe could not be with us here tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires."

She also revealed and read a message that Crowe had sent beforehand to be read out loud in case he would win the award.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future. Thank You."

The Loudest Voice is a 7 episode miniseries based on the 2014 book titled The Loudest Voice In The Room written by Gabriel Sherman. The series explored the journey of Roger Ailes in helping the development and growth of Fox News. The series also addressed the sexual allegation raised against him and the unsuccessful attempts at having them covered.

Apart from Russell Crowe, the series also starred Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Simon McBurney, Annabelle Wallis, Aleksa Palladino, and Naomi Watts.

