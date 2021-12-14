Golden Globes 2022: Squid Game, Belfast, Succession Dominate Nominations | See Full List

‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Belfast’ led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globes in a year clouded by controversy and intense backlash for lack of diversity among its members. Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast,’ set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion’s Western ‘The Power of the Dog’ got seven nods each.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s sensational survival drama ‘Squid Game’ has been nominated in three categories, including Best TV Series-Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series-Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV. ‘Succession,’ about a squabbling family media conglomerate, bagged a leading five nominations.

Here is the complete list of nominations from the event:

Best motion picture — drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Director — motion picture

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Screenplay — motion picture

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Motion picture — foreign language

“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

“Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

“The Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

Motion picture — animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Original score — motion picture

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat

“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

Original song — motion picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

Television series — drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Television series — musical or comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbeinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting actor — television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”

Supporting actress — television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Monday’s nominations were met mostly with silence from production houses and actors who usually flood social media with reactions. The Golden Globes is said to take place on January 9 in the US.

