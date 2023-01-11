Golden Globes 2023: Jerrod Carmichael Grills HFPA In Opening Monologue, Says 'Here Because I'm Black'

The Golden Globes 2023 took place on January 10 (January 11) in Los Angeles. While the winners were the highlights of the night, host Jerrod Carmichael’s opening monologue also had everyone talking. The comedian roasted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after they were in the middle of the diversity controversy.

Last year, the awards show went on a hiatus after it was exposed that not a single Black member was involved in the awarding committee. They were also exposed for ‘ethical lapses.’ With the awards show returning from this controversy, Jerrod Carmichael did not shy away from addressing the elephant in the room during his monologue.

The comedian joked that he was hosting the awards show only because he’s black. He said, “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.” He added, “I won’t say the HFPA is racist but, they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died – do with that information what you will.”

And here is your host for the 80th Annual #GoldenGlobes… It’s Jerrod Carmichael! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/tc8KIyt1E5— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Carmichael then recalled his recruiting process for the host and joked, “One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organisation." Unsure about taking up the offer, he said he called a friend and she asked him how much he was getting for the job. The comedian quoted ‘$500,000’ and she immediately replied, “Take the white peoples’ money”. The chat left the crowd in splits.

The comedian confessed he took up the job thinking ‘they hadn’t changed at all’. “I heard they got six new Black members. Congrats to them. Whatever," he said, before adding, “But, it’s not why I’m here. I’m here truly because all of you. I look out into this room and I see a lot of talented people. Like, people I admire, people I would like to be like, people that I’m jealous of and people that are actually really incredible artists."

“And regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these, and I’m happy you all are here. I’m happy I’m here," he concluded his speech.

