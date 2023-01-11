Golden Globes 2023: Naatu Naatu Wins But RRR Loses Best Non-English Language Film To Argentina 1985

In a heartbreaking turn of events, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has to settle only for one win at the Golden Globes 2023. The film lost the Best Non-English Language Film award to Argentina, 1985. Others nominated in the category include the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front, the Belgian film Close and Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR had high hopes pinned to its winning, especially after the phenomenal reaction the film received internationally. Fans were hoping that, if not for the Best Picture award, the movie would have bagged the Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards this year.

🎉 Congratulations on your WIN for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language, Argentina, 1985! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mqaFxJhqQK— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Nevertheless, fans are celebrating the film for it made history by winning Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Several fans took to Twitter and congratulated the team for their historic win. Several stars also joined the fans to celebrate RRR’s win. Chiranjeevi tweeted, “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏 Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you!"

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

Oscar-winner AR Rahman tweeted, “Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"

RRR not only has support from Indian fans of the movie but also has been getting massive support from international audiences. Several acclaimed filmmakers have been vouching for the film, with many predicting it could not only be nominated but also win big awards at the Oscars 2023.

