Golden Globes 2023: RRR Star Jr NTR Surprises Reporter With Gift, Opens Up About Marvel Plans

Golden Globe Awards 2023 took place in Los Angeles on January 10 (January 11) and all eyes are on SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song. While we wait to find out if they win, Jr NTR’s sweet gesture is already winning hearts. The actor was interacting with Marc Malkin from Variety when he not only remembered his birthday but also surprised him with a sweet gift.

“Oh wait, I almost forgot, it’s your birthday today. Happy birthday, I have a small gift for you and that is something you will really, definitely love. That’s something you like," he said, giving him a hug. Besides surprising Marc, NTR also opened up about his dreams of working in a Marvel movie.

Earlier in the day, he told the publication that he is open to starring in a Marvel film if given an opportunity. Having met with the journalist a few hours after the interview was published, NTR said, “Right now, after what you have done, my fans are (going) beserk. Just waiting for Marvel to still call."

The Telugu actor confessed that while he expected RRR to do well, he did not expect the film to reach such a scale internationally. “Working with Rajamouli, taking his track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this one was something more than a winner. Japan, and today, America, you don’t expect this to happen," Tarak said.

RRR not only has support from Indian fans of the movie but also has been getting massive support from international audiences. Several acclaimed filmmakers have been vouching for the film, with many predicting it could not only be nominated but also win big awards at the Oscars 2023.

