Golden Globes Done, Will Joaquin Phoenix Win an Oscar Too For Joker?

In the last decade, the superhero genre has changed and grown in a variety of aspects. As superhero films have developed their visual effects and narratives, award committees have also started noticing their work.

In recent times, We have seen more comic-based films winning Oscars for their costume designing or visual effects. The only actor to get an Oscar for acting in a comic book film was the late Heath Ledger, for his role in The Dark Knight as The Joker.

Interestingly, it seems that the same character might set a new record for comic book films in the upcoming Oscars 2020. Todd Phillips' standalone film titled Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix has broken numerous records. The film not only exceeded critical expectations but also crossed earnings more than 1 billion dollars, becoming one of the most profitable comic book films of all time.

Recently, Joker even won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Film and For Best Original Score. This set a new record as this is the first time a comic book film has won a Golden Globe. Now, the question on every fan's mind is, can Joker be triumphant at the Oscars as well?

Going by past records of Golden Globes winners, things might actually be looking up for Joaquin Phoenix. In the last five years, actors winning a Golden Globe for a Drama Film included the likes of Eddie Redmayne for The Theory of Everything, Leonardo DiCaprio for The Revenant, Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea, Gary Oldman for The Darkest Hour, and Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody. What is interesting to note is that all of these actors even went on to win an Oscar for their roles.

Going by this information, it almost seems a surety that Joaquin Phoenix could be getting an Oscar for his role as the Joker. The film has garnered a lot of praise and even received standing ovations at film festivals. If Phoenix does win the Oscar, it would go down in history as the first time a leading role Oscar going to a comic book film.

At the Golden Globes, Joker also won an award for Best Original Score by Hildur Guðnadóttir. Going by past records, there is a possibility for the film to bag an Oscar for this while it might not be a surety. In the last five years, The Theory of Everything in 2014 and First Man in 2018 have been the only two films to win a Golden Globe for their score but not an Oscar. On the other hand, The Hateful Eight, La La Land, and The Shape of Water won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for their score.

Whether the same happens for Joker or not, only time will tell. Currently, Joker's rivals in the Original Score category are Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, and Motherless Brooklyn. The film has won a total of 11 nominations at the Academy Awards, which will take place on February 9.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.