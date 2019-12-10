Take the pledge to vote

Golden Globes Receives Backlash for Not Recognising Female Directors' Talent

The Golden Globes committee has often been called out for overlooking female directors in their nominations. This year is no different.

Updated:December 10, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
Image Courtesy - Instagram: Cinemaylo
The Golden Globes, despite being a celebrated event, is usually under fire for not being equal to all genders in its nominations. The same has happened this year as well.

Over the course of its 75 years lifetime, Golden Globes have nominated women only seven times. This was even called out by actress Natalie Portman, who while appearing at the function as a presenter, referred to the nominees specifically as "all-male nominees".

Even this year, the best director nominees included Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino. Audiences called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for ignoring potential female filmmakers this year. Some of these names included Greta Gerwig, Marielle Heller, Lulu Wang, and Lorene Scafaria.

Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the women directors being snubbed out while also calling out the association for continuing their tradition of overlooking female directors.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on January 6, 2020, with Ricky Gervais hosting the ceremony for the fifth time in a row.

