Golden Globes Receives Backlash for Not Recognising Female Directors' Talent

The Golden Globes, despite being a celebrated event, is usually under fire for not being equal to all genders in its nominations. The same has happened this year as well.

Over the course of its 75 years lifetime, Golden Globes have nominated women only seven times. This was even called out by actress Natalie Portman, who while appearing at the function as a presenter, referred to the nominees specifically as "all-male nominees".

Even this year, the best director nominees included Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino. Audiences called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for ignoring potential female filmmakers this year. Some of these names included Greta Gerwig, Marielle Heller, Lulu Wang, and Lorene Scafaria.

Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the women directors being snubbed out while also calling out the association for continuing their tradition of overlooking female directors.

In the year of Fleabag, Killing Eve, Little Women, When They See Us, Booksmart, Harriet, Hustlers, Late Night and many more... No lady writers. No lady directors. Again. #GoldenGlobe https://t.co/dO13bRGqU6 — Caitlin D. Fryers (@cdemrys) December 9, 2019

Speaking of women directors not winning ...I’m already thinking if Patty Jenkins doesn’t win next year for #WW84’s trailer ALONE something is very systemically wrong WRONG as there already is #GoldenGlobe — Renzo (@LPerryy) December 10, 2019

Oh who knows its such a huge goddamned mystery. I mean I’m still working out why my daughter’s HS English classes only read novels by white men oh well time to day drink some more #GoldenGlobe #sexism pic.twitter.com/GztJC9YZSG — Jennifer Longo (@JenLiaLongo) December 10, 2019

I pisses me off to no end that no women directors were nominated at the #goldenglobe yet a beautiful show, anne with an e, with so many female directors & writers, etc was just cancelled. Thats bullshit. #renewannewithane — Alex || #renewannewithane (@awae4ever) December 9, 2019

The 77th Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on January 6, 2020, with Ricky Gervais hosting the ceremony for the fifth time in a row.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.