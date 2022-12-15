Goli Soda’s Chandini Is Now A Family Woman, Posts Photographs on Instagram

Goli Soda actress Chandini Sarathi has now grown up and recently posted some family photographs that have gone viral on Instagram. The actor, who was a teenager back in 2014, is now a married woman with a baby boy.

The actress often posted photos with her husband, showing glimpses of her happy marriage. She got married on March 11, 2021, and posted her first romantic pic with her husband on April 11, 2021, wishing him 1st monthly anniversary. She got married to Sarathy and the caption mentioned – “My man for life.“You are the source of my joy, the centre of my world and the whole of my heart.” I love you so much athukara.”

Following this, she has often shared photographs with her husband on her social media on different occasions, including one which shows them all dressed up. The caption to this post read – “You are a special gift from the heavens,

Your smile warms my heart and your presence make me whole. I love you more and more forever.”

A lot of such posts with romantic captions can be seen on her wall. However, the photo that made the most buzz on Instagram was one which Chandini put with her son. Captioned – “There’s no feeling like the feeling of holding the world in your arms,” the actress revealed her son’s face on the occasion of his first birthday. The post received more than 5,700 likes and people in the comments section both congratulated the actress and wished her son a happy birthday.

Chandini played the role of Yaamini in the film Goli Soda in 2014. The cast of the film included Sri Ram, Samuthrakani, Pakoda Pandi, Golisoda Seetha, R. K. Vijaimurugan and more prominent names. The movie was written and directed by Vijay Milton and produced by Bharath Seeni.

