English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gollum Set to Direct Napoleon as Netflix Acquires Rights to George Orwell's Animal Farm
Netflix has joined forces with Andy Serkis, and is set to adapt the George Orwell novel Animal Farm for the big screen, with Smeagol himself at the helm.
Actor Andy Serkis talks to media upon arrival at the screening of the film 'War for the Planet of the Apes' in London, Monday, June 19, 2017. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Good news, precious little piggies: a most unusual cross-over is in the offing. Call it sheer animal magnetism, or plain ol' horse sense, but Netflix is betting big on creature features, and no, not the B-grade kind. Shortly after acquiring Mowgli from Warner Bros, Netflix has joined forces with Andy Serkis, and is set to adapt the George Orwell novel Animal Farm for the big screen, with Smeagol himself at the helm.
According to a report by Deadline, Serkis will direct a performance-capture film, based on Orwell's classic novel on the Bolshevik movement, as told through the eyes of a motley collective of farmyard animals, all of whom come under the thumb of a dictatorial pig named Napoleon. Serkis, who became a household name after his iconic turn as Smeagol/Gollum in Peter Jackson's epic cinematic retelling of JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, has become the world's premier motion-capture actor, lending his voice and movements to a slew of cult characters, apart from becoming a filmmaker in his own right.
Reportedly, Matt Reeves, Rafi Crohn and Adam Kassan will produce with The Imaginarium’s Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish. The Netflix project sees Serkis re-unite with Reeves after the pair worked together on on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, wherein Serkis (again in motion-capture) played Caesar, the formidable leader of the apes.
“We are incredibly excited to have finally found the perfect creative home in Netflix for this extraordinarily zeitgeist work by George Orwell,” Serkis said in a statement. “On top of that, to be re-united with my great friend Matt Reeves — with his acute sensitivity, storytelling intelligence and honesty and command in this realm — is to have the very best scenario for our long-held passion to bring this fable alive.”
Also Watch
According to a report by Deadline, Serkis will direct a performance-capture film, based on Orwell's classic novel on the Bolshevik movement, as told through the eyes of a motley collective of farmyard animals, all of whom come under the thumb of a dictatorial pig named Napoleon. Serkis, who became a household name after his iconic turn as Smeagol/Gollum in Peter Jackson's epic cinematic retelling of JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, has become the world's premier motion-capture actor, lending his voice and movements to a slew of cult characters, apart from becoming a filmmaker in his own right.
Reportedly, Matt Reeves, Rafi Crohn and Adam Kassan will produce with The Imaginarium’s Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish. The Netflix project sees Serkis re-unite with Reeves after the pair worked together on on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, wherein Serkis (again in motion-capture) played Caesar, the formidable leader of the apes.
“We are incredibly excited to have finally found the perfect creative home in Netflix for this extraordinarily zeitgeist work by George Orwell,” Serkis said in a statement. “On top of that, to be re-united with my great friend Matt Reeves — with his acute sensitivity, storytelling intelligence and honesty and command in this realm — is to have the very best scenario for our long-held passion to bring this fable alive.”
Also Watch
-
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Rule the Runway at Manish Malhotra Show; See Pics and Video
- Kiki Challenge: Drake Fan Nearly Killed As Viral Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong
- Varun Dhawan and Girlfriend Natasha Dalal's Latest Snap from London Vacation is All Things Love; See Photo
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...