Golmaal Again to Re-release in New Zealand, Rohit Shetty Announces

Rohit Shetty's popular Golmaal franchise saw four successful films making noise at the box-office. The last one in the comedy film series was Golmaal Again, a horror comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Johnny Lever, who reprised their roles, as well as Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Raj who were first-time additions.

Now, the hit film will be the fist Bollywood movie to re-release in Covid-free New Zealand. Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to announce the news. He wrote, "New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - ‘THE SHOW MUST GO ON... (sic)."

Rohit is a frequent collaborator with close friend Ajay, who has appeared in all four Golmaal films, Bol Bachchan and the filmmaker's cop universe films including Singham 1 and 2, Simmba and the upcoming Sooryavanshi. Ajay had announced on November 2019 that they will be collaborating again in Golmaal 5.

"A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive (sic)," he had written on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Rohit's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus spread.

