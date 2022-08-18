Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh Confirm Wedding Plans: 'Getting Married This Fall'

In a romantic turn of events, actress Gong Hyo-jin and musician Kevin Oh have officially confirmed that they are all the tie the knot. On Wednesday, Gong Hyo-Jin’s management agency SOOP issued an official statement about the celebrity couple’s marriage plans. Meanwhile, Kevin Oh also took to social media to release a lengthy statement regarding the development. The musicians confirmed that the duo have been dating each other for two years and now they’ve decided that it is the right time for them to get married.

“Two years ago, I met a girl. Our love was full-yes, daunting at times- but we proved to each other..that we need each other. In her, I’ve met my best friend for life, my soulmate. And soon, I’ll be able to call her my wife,” said Kevin Oh. Interestingly, he also dropped hints about the couple’s wedding venue. While fans might have thought that the duo will get hitched in South Korea, Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh have chosen otherwise. The musician revealed that the duo will get hitched in his hometown in the presence of his family.

He continued, “This fall, we will be getting married quietly in my hometown. I know I’m stealing away an actress who’s received a great deal of love in Korea, and perhaps it would be more fitting to hold the ceremony publicly here in Seoul. But for selfish reasons, I wanted to celebrate in the presence of my family. I hope you understand.”

The Crazy singer feels blessed at the moment to have gotten the opportunity for completing his dream. He thanked his fans for giving him constant support through the highs and lows of his career. He credited his well-wishers for giving him courage, thereby promising that he will not leave any stone unturned to keep up with their hopes.

He explained, “I’m so blessed to have people like you who’ve allowed me this dream- you who’ve given me unforgettable moments, you who’ve carried me through some of my darkest hours with your love and support. You know what I write to you when signing your letters and CDs: 'Always love and be loved.' You’ve taught me to have courage, to be a better man, to love more. And I have so much more of it left to give you.”

While concluding the statement, Kevin Oh revealed that he also has new music in store for his fans. “I’m preparing some new music, as well. I hope I’ll be able to share them with you soon.”

“A new start to both my life and my music. Let’s do our best to live our best life, together. Thank You!” he said to make it an occasion of double celebration.

Reports about Gong Hyo-jin and musician Kevin Oh's relationship surfaced on the internet earlier this year when the actress caught a bouquet at her friend's wedding. However, her management agency SOOP later issued a clarification, confirming that she was dating Kevin Oh but adding that she had no intention of marriage at the time.

