‘Gonna Be 30 in 10 Years’, Says Suhana Khan with Her Post-birthday Pics

A day after celebrating her 20th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan on Saturday shared some pictures on social media. Suhana celebrated her birthday at her home, Mannat, due to coronavirus lockdown. Posting the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “I’m gonna be 30 in ten years.”

In one of the pictures, Suhana can be seen standing in the balcony of her home, dressed in a floor-length spaghetti strap dress. She also put out a slow motion video of hers, in which she is seen tucking her hair behind her ear with the wind blowing on them.

Another picture shows a birthday note, which appears to have been written by her younger brother AbRam. The note reads, “Happy Birthday. You are best sis in the world.”

Apart from her fans, Suhana’s post also received reactions from her friends. Pati, Patni aur Woh actress Ananya Panday wrote, “Nice pic sue”.

Actress Katrina Kaif dropped a heart emoji in the comment section, while Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, “beautiful Sue,” along with a heart emoji. Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna Panday wrote “Stunning” on Suhana’s pictures.

Ananya also wished Suhana on her birthday by sharing a throwback picture from their vacation. “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever,” read the caption.

In response to her wish, Suhana said, "I love youu thank you (sic)."