Good Box Office Performance Earns Karthikeya 2 More Screens; Check Collection

Chandoo Mondeti directorial Karthikeya 2’s decent performance at the box office has earned the film more screens. The film is now being screened on more than 3000 screens across India. The film, despite facing tough competition from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan, has done reasonably well, compelling multiplex owners to increase the shows for Karthikeya 2.

At the same time, screens for Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan have been drastically cut down. Karthikeya 2’s performance at the box office has been improving. The movie hit the screens on August 13. As per the trade analyst, on day 6 Karthikeya 2 collected Rs. 30.20 crore overall. A few reports suggest that on August 13, Karthikeya 2 was screened at just 157 screens in the Hindi belt.

Karthikeya 2 is a mystery thriller movie, with Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Adithya Menon, Mugdha, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha, and Venkat in prominent roles. As the name suggests, it is the sequel to the blockbuster Karthikeya. The two protagonists of Karthikeya 2, Mugdha and Nikhil, return on screen after 8 years.

The trailer of Karthikeya 2 became the talk of the town after its stunning visuals, intriguing elements, and suspense in the storyline. Karthikeya 2 got a pan-India release and was dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The music of Karthikeya 2 is composed by Kaala Bhairava. On the work front, Nikhil is awaiting the release of his next action drama movie, 18 Pages, directed by Palnati Surya Pratap.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here