Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the director Siddharth Sen shared a quirky promotional video on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, leaving everyone super-excited.
In the video, Janhvi can be seen surrounded by ‘villains’ who look furious with her for revealing their faces on the film’s poster. At the very beginning of the clip, Sushant Singh asks Janhvi aka Jerry, “Kisse pooch ke leak kiya tune yeh? Villains hai hum villians” (Whom did you consult before leaking this? We are villains). They then proceed to debate whether to shoot her or not while holding Jerry at gunpoint. However, Jerry breaks the commotion by announcing that it is not just the poster, but even the trailer which is all set to release soon. She then looks straight into the camera and asks the audience, “Good Luck nahi bolenge aap?” (Won’t you wish me luck?)