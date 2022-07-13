Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the director Siddharth Sen shared a quirky promotional video on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, leaving everyone super-excited.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen surrounded by ‘villains’ who look furious with her for revealing their faces on the film’s poster. At the very beginning of the clip, Sushant Singh asks Janhvi aka Jerry, “Kisse pooch ke leak kiya tune yeh? Villains hai hum villians” (Whom did you consult before leaking this? We are villains). They then proceed to debate whether to shoot her or not while holding Jerry at gunpoint. However, Jerry breaks the commotion by announcing that it is not just the poster, but even the trailer which is all set to release soon. She then looks straight into the camera and asks the audience, “Good Luck nahi bolenge aap?” (Won’t you wish me luck?)

<div style="padding:16px"> <p> </p> <div style="display:flex;flex-direction:row;align-items:center"></div> <div style="padding:19% 0"></div> <div style="display:block;height:50px;margin:0 auto 12px;width:50px"></div> <div style="padding-top:8px"> <div style="color:#3897f0;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:normal;font-weight:550;line-height:18px">View this post on Instagram</div> </div> <div style="padding:12.5% 0"></div> <div style="display:flex;flex-direction:row;margin-bottom:14px;align-items:center"></div> <div style="display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex-grow:1;justify-content:center;margin-bottom:24px"></div> <p> </p> <p style="color:#c9c8cd;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:17px;margin-bottom:0;margin-top:8px;overflow:hidden;padding:8px 0 7px;text-align:center;text-overflow:ellipsis;white-space:nowrap"><a style="color:#c9c8cd;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:normal;font-weight:normal;line-height:17px;text-decoration:none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf8Y7tlJgLg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">A post shared by Siddharth Sen (@siddharthsen)</a></p> </div> <script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> <p>Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to build up the hype for the release of the trailer for the film on Thursday. She dropped a picture of herself from the film and wrote in Hindi, “Jerry is waiting eagerly to meet you all.”</p> <img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-5548687" src="https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/07/good-luck-jerry-2-copy.jpg" alt="" width="1600" height="1600"/> <p>Good Luck Jerry, described as a black comedy, will release on Disney Plus <a href="https://www.news18.com/topics/hotstar/">Hotstar</a> on July 29.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Janhvi is also busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. They were recently in Amsterdam before they left for Poland for another shooting schedule of the film. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.</p> <p>Read all the <a href="https://www.news18.com/news/">Latest News</a>, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.</p>